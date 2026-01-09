Cincinnati Reds Reach Agreements, Avoid Arbitration With Three Key Pitchers

CINCINNATI – The Reds have reached an agreement with three pitchers ahead of Thursday's arbitration deadline according to Mark Feinsand.﻿

Brady Singer, Tony Santillan, and Nick Lodolo have each agreed to a deal for the 2026 season, avoiding arbitration. Singer signed for $12.75 million, Lodolo signed for $4.725 million, and Santillan signed for $1.8 million.

Singer pitched for the Reds after coming over in the Jonathan India trade with the Kansas City Royals last offseason. He impressed in his debut start, striking out eight with two walks in seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers. For the season, he was consistent. He was 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA and 163 strikeouts, leading the team in innings pitched. Singer has been involved in some trade rumors this offseason, due to his salary for this season. I think the Reds like the consistency from him and will only move for the best possible deal.

Santillan had a career season in 2025. He had a 2.44 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP in 80 games pitched. Prior to Emilio Pagan resigning, it was thought he was a serious contender for the closer role for 2026. The 28-year-old looks to build off his impressive season.

Like Santillan, Lodolo had a career year in 2025. He surpassed career highs in games, innings pitched, and strikeouts while also throwing his two complete games and a complete game shutout. Lodolo battled blisters again toward the end of the season, but they were not as prominent and didn't hinder him like they have in the past. That may be a positive sign for him going forward.

