Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Cracks MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
In this story:
CINCINNATI -- Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott has high expectations surrounding him going into 2026, and that sentiment is being felt nationally.
MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now got underway Tuesday night, with players 100-81 getting revealed. Abbott checks in at No. 90.
Abbott is coming off an All-Star season in 2025, going 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA. In 166 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 149 batters against just 43 walks. His best performance of the season came on June 9th when he threw a complete game shutout at Cleveland.
“It definitely feels nice to be recognized,” Abbott said in July when he became an All-Star for the first time. “There’s still the humble aspect you take to it. It’s a rough sport. You never know if you’re going to make more than one. You take it and enjoy it. That’s the advice the veterans have all given me. I’m just here to have fun and enjoy the moment.”
MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right now continues Wednesday night at 8:00 E.T..
Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 9th.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati