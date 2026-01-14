Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Cracks MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

CINCINNATI -- Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott has high expectations surrounding him going into 2026, and that sentiment is being felt nationally.

MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now got underway Tuesday night, with players 100-81 getting revealed. Abbott checks in at No. 90.

Abbott is coming off an All-Star season in 2025, going 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA. In 166 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 149 batters against just 43 walks. His best performance of the season came on June 9th when he threw a complete game shutout at Cleveland.

“It definitely feels nice to be recognized,” Abbott said in July when he became an All-Star for the first time. “There’s still the humble aspect you take to it. It’s a rough sport. You never know if you’re going to make more than one. You take it and enjoy it. That’s the advice the veterans have all given me. I’m just here to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right now continues Wednesday night at 8:00 E.T..

Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 9th.

Here’s how Nos. 100-81 look on our #Top100RightNow entering 2026 👀



Catch the reveal of Nos. 80-61 tomorrow at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/ViPUqFR44i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 14, 2026

