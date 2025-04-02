Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Carson Spiers Impresses, Reds Fall to Rangers 1-0

The Reds' offense had just four hits on Tuesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:

Carson Spiers Impresses

With Andrew Abbot and Rhett Lowder starting the season on the injured list, Carson Spiers impressed in the spring, winning the fifth starter spot, beating out Graham Ashcraft.

On Tuesday, Spiers was even more impressive, giving up just one run on three hits over six innings of work. He walked two and struck out five.

Offense Stalls in the Cold Weather

On a night after the Reds scored 14 runs, they had no answer for Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi pitched a complete game shutout giving up just four hits and striking out eight. He did not walk a batter.

The Reds had just three runners in scoring position all night long.

A Chance in the Ninth Falls Short

After Jacob Hurtubise started the bottom of the ninth off with a leadoff single to right field, TJ Friedl tried to bunt him to second base, but it bounced right in front of the catcher and Hurtubise was thrown out at second.

Matt McLain roped a ball 101.7 mph, but it was right at the center fielder. With Elly De La Cruz at the plate, Friedl was able to advance to second on a past ball, but De La Cruz grounded out to first base to end the game.

News and Notes

  • Cincinnati's starting pitchers have given up just nine runs in their first time through the rotation.
  • The Reds were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
  • The Reds did not have an extra-base hit.
  • Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers, and Ian Gibaut all had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.
  • Jake Fraley had an outfield assist.
  • Elly De La Cruz made his second error of the season.
  • The Reds had six hard-hit balls. Only one went for a hit.
  • Cincinnati is 14-13 all-time against Texas.

Up Next

The Reds host the Rangers for the series finale on Wednesday at 12:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

