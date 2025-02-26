Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Angels 9-4 Behind Trio of Home Runs
The Reds defeated the Angels 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon behind a big day from their young stars. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Huge Day for the Young Reds' Trio
Elly De La Cruz got the Reds on the board with a double in the first inning that scored Matt McLain. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his first home run of the spring to give the Reds a 2-1 lead in the fouth.
Matt McLain added a solo home run of his own, his first of the spring. The 25-year-old went 3-3 with two doubles and a home run.
Two batters later, Elly De La Cruz hit his third home run of the spring to deep right field to give the Reds a 5-1 lead.
Cincinnati played add-on in the seventh inning when Edwin Arroyo singled, stole second, and scored on a Cooper Bowman single.
In the eighth, Noelvi Marte hit a two-run triple to give the Reds an eight-run lead. He would later score on an Edwin Arroyo groundout.
Nick Lodolo Struggles Early, Bounces Back
After a rough first inning where Lodolo allowed four of the first five batters to reach, he was pulled out of the game due to his pitch count.
However, per spring training rules, Lodolo was allowed to re-enter the game and bounced back to pitch a perfect 1-2-3 second inning. He gave up a hit, walked three, and struck out two.
News and Notes
- Reds' prospect Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning of work but did allow two baserunners.
- Ian Gibaut struck out two in his scoreless appearance.
- Taylor Rogers walked two, but struck out three in his scoreless inning of work.
- Will Benson went 0-2 with a walk and has yet to record a hit this spring.
- Spencer Steer went 0-3 and has yet to record a hit this spring.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 2-2 with a single and a double.
- Reds' prospect Lyon Richardson did not allow a hit or a run and struck out a batter in his inning of work.
Up Next
The Reds will face the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:05 Eastern Time in Goodyear, Arizona.
