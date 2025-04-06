Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose 11th Straight Series to Brewers, Fall 8-2
The Cincinnati Reds (3-7) dropped their 11th straight series to the Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) on Sunday afternoon, losing 8-2.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offense Falls Flat...Again
The Reds' offense didn't score until they were already trailing 7-0 on Sunday. They had just five hits on the day. Their two runs came on Spencer Steer's first home run of the season in the fifth, and TJ Friedl added an RBI single in the eighth.
Pitching Struggles, Jackson Chourio's Big Day
After scoring two runs in the third, the Brewers put a five-spot on the board in the third inning to break the game wide open.
It was a tough day for Carson Spiers, who gave up four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Milwaukee's Jacskon Chourio went 2-3 with two home runs and five RBIs, which tied his career-high.
Sam Moll surrendered three runs in 2/3 of an inning and Ian Gibaut gave up a run in his lone inning of work.
News and Notes
- The Reds have lost 11 straight series to the Brewers.
- The Reds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz was caught stealing for the first time this season.
- Andrew Abbott made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Up Next
The Reds travel to San Francisco to take on the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 ET.
