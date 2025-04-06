Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose 11th Straight Series to Brewers, Fall 8-2

The Reds fall to 3-7 on the season.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) reacts after giving up a 3-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) reacts after giving up a 3-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (3-7) dropped their 11th straight series to the Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) on Sunday afternoon, losing 8-2.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Offense Falls Flat...Again

The Reds' offense didn't score until they were already trailing 7-0 on Sunday. They had just five hits on the day. Their two runs came on Spencer Steer's first home run of the season in the fifth, and TJ Friedl added an RBI single in the eighth.

Pitching Struggles, Jackson Chourio's Big Day

After scoring two runs in the third, the Brewers put a five-spot on the board in the third inning to break the game wide open.

It was a tough day for Carson Spiers, who gave up four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Milwaukee's Jacskon Chourio went 2-3 with two home runs and five RBIs, which tied his career-high.

Sam Moll surrendered three runs in 2/3 of an inning and Ian Gibaut gave up a run in his lone inning of work.

News and Notes

  • The Reds have lost 11 straight series to the Brewers.
  • The Reds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
  • Elly De La Cruz was caught stealing for the first time this season.
  • Andrew Abbott made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Up Next

The Reds travel to San Francisco to take on the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis