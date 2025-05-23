Inside The Reds

The Power Bat the Reds Needed Was Right There: They Missed Him

The Reds could have had a bopper in the middle of their lineup.

Jeff Carr

Apr 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) throws the ball before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) throws the ball before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have been inconsistent at best when it comes to scoring runs this year. Marty Brennaman recently pinpointed the type of player the Reds did not get this offseason that is hurting them now. I think I know the perfect example of a guy the Reds should have gotten, but didn’t.

The Reds should have signed Paul Goldschmidt.

At the time of the New York Yankees announcing his signing, I thought nothing of it. Goldschmidt had just finished a rather lackluster year, by his standards, and Father Time appeared to be taking his toll on the first baseman.

Plus the Reds have Christian Encarnacion-Strand, why would they sign Goldschmidt?

Well, currently, he has 1.3 bWAR which would make him the most valuable position player, if he were a Red. He also has already equaled his WAR from 2024, so there is clearly a resurgence.

Goldschmidt is hitting .337 and has an OPS of .847. THAT would look beautiful in the cleanup spot of this Reds lineup and be perfect lineup protection for Elly De La Cruz.

Also, Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Well within acceptable limits, even for the "small market" Reds.

Alas, the Reds went with the young (cheap) talent and stuck with Encarnacion-Strand. We know how that’s going.

Maybe it’s time for the circular nature of baseball to come back around and for teams to regain their trust in veteran players. Or is it purely a financial reason, and not just “let the kids play” that has hamstrung the Reds in roster building?

