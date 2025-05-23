The Power Bat the Reds Needed Was Right There: They Missed Him
The Cincinnati Reds have been inconsistent at best when it comes to scoring runs this year. Marty Brennaman recently pinpointed the type of player the Reds did not get this offseason that is hurting them now. I think I know the perfect example of a guy the Reds should have gotten, but didn’t.
The Reds should have signed Paul Goldschmidt.
At the time of the New York Yankees announcing his signing, I thought nothing of it. Goldschmidt had just finished a rather lackluster year, by his standards, and Father Time appeared to be taking his toll on the first baseman.
Plus the Reds have Christian Encarnacion-Strand, why would they sign Goldschmidt?
Well, currently, he has 1.3 bWAR which would make him the most valuable position player, if he were a Red. He also has already equaled his WAR from 2024, so there is clearly a resurgence.
Goldschmidt is hitting .337 and has an OPS of .847. THAT would look beautiful in the cleanup spot of this Reds lineup and be perfect lineup protection for Elly De La Cruz.
Also, Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Well within acceptable limits, even for the "small market" Reds.
Alas, the Reds went with the young (cheap) talent and stuck with Encarnacion-Strand. We know how that’s going.
Maybe it’s time for the circular nature of baseball to come back around and for teams to regain their trust in veteran players. Or is it purely a financial reason, and not just “let the kids play” that has hamstrung the Reds in roster building?
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast