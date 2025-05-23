Inside The Reds

Marty Brennaman: Cincinnati Reds Missed Key Offseason Opportunity and It's Hurting Them Now

Brennaman believes there was a clear need that was not addressed by the Reds

Jeff Carr

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have seemingly limped to the first checkpoint in the season. With Memorial Day as the marker, the Reds are smack dab in the middle of mediocrity. Marty Brennaman believes it could have been avoided.

“I think they missed the boat in the offseason,” Brennaman said on Chatterbox Sports. “Priority one, for me, and I think I speak for a lot of people relatively close to the situation…they needed to go out and get a veteran hitter who had a track record of hitting home runs and driving in runs. Then put that guy in the middle of the order to take pressure off the Spencer Steer’s of the world and the Will Benson’s…the young players like Matt McLain. For whatever the reason, probably monetary, they did not do that.”

The Reds lineup has been wildly inconsistent as it attempts to support a pitching staff that is capable of leading a team to the playoffs. 

“It would have made a major difference, as far as I’m concerned.”

Watch the full clip below:

