Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 11, 2025

Dominican Summer League was in action on Monday.

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Cincinnati Reds cap in the dugout prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three games were played on Monday in the Dominican Summer League on Monday,. Here are the top performances from those games:

DSL Reds (17-17) Lost 7-5

  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Jirvin Morillo went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Yojanser Calzado went 2-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.

DSL Reds (26-22) Lost 6-3

  • Jaset Martinez went 2-2 with a home run, double, a RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
  • Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

DSL Rojos (21-25) Won 4-1

  • Angel Salio went 2-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. The 17-year-old is batting .341 with a .956 OPS. He has a home run, nine doubles, seven triples, 24 stolen bases and has only been caught once.
  • Isaac Garcia went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Julio Pinales pitched 1 1/3 innings with a strikeout.
  • Liberts Aponte went 0-4.
  • Anderson Perez pitched 1 1/3 innings with three walks and a strikeout.

