Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 11, 2025
Three games were played on Monday in the Dominican Summer League on Monday,. Here are the top performances from those games:
DSL Reds (17-17) Lost 7-5
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Jirvin Morillo went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Yojanser Calzado went 2-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
DSL Reds (26-22) Lost 6-3
- Jaset Martinez went 2-2 with a home run, double, a RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
- Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.
DSL Rojos (21-25) Won 4-1
- Angel Salio went 2-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. The 17-year-old is batting .341 with a .956 OPS. He has a home run, nine doubles, seven triples, 24 stolen bases and has only been caught once.
- Isaac Garcia went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Julio Pinales pitched 1 1/3 innings with a strikeout.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-4.
- Anderson Perez pitched 1 1/3 innings with three walks and a strikeout.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast