Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 13, 2025
Three Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Three games were postponed due to the weather. Here are how the top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (51-65) Won 14-2
- Sal Stewart went 4-6 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Will Benson went 1-5 with a RBI, stolen base and a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 3-4 with a RBI, walk and two runs scored.
- Ryan Plutko pitched five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (Both Games Postponed)
Dayton Dragons (34-71) Lost 4-3
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4 with a double and two runs scored. He is currently on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Carter Graham went 2-4 with two RBIs.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Johnny Ascanio went 1-3 with a solo home run.
Daytona Tortugas (51-59) Won 15-4
- Kien Vu went 2-4 with a RBI and a stolen base. His first professional hit.
- Alfredo Duno went 3-5 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored.
- Bernard Moon went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored.
- Mason Neville went 4-5 with two triples, a RBI and three runs scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-3 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
DSL Reds (Postponed)
