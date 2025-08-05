Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 4, 2025
The DSL Reds and Rojos were the only teams in action on Monday. Here is the top performances from those games:
DSL Reds (23-20) Lost 6-4
- Juan Brown went 1-2 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Jealmy Frias went 1-3 with a two run home run. This was the 17-year-old's first professional home run.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, allowed two hits, no walks with three strikeouts. In 27 1/3 innings pitched this season, the lefty has a 0.99 ERA with 33 strikeouts.
- Jose Sabino went 1-3 with a double.
DSL Rojos (17-24) Lost 10-9
- Liberts Aponte went 3-4 with a three run home run, and a walk. The Reds' 16th ranked prospect is batting .263 with a .847 OPS in his first professional season.
- Isaac Garcia went 3-4 with a double, home run, two RBIs, a walk, stolen base and a run scored. His home run was the 17-year-old's first professional home run.
- Angel Salio went 3-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. The third baseman is batting .342 with a .953 OPS in his first professional season.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 2-5 with a double.
