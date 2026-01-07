Reds Announce Pair of Pitching Roster Moves
The Cincinnati Reds sent out right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after he was designated for assignment late last month and cleared waivers.
Right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson, whom the Reds signed in early November, was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies.
Richardson appeared in 34 games out of the bullpen for the Reds in 2025, The right-hander has an ERA of 4.54, a WHIP of 1.540, and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
While Richardson's numbers don't blow you away, he is still just 25 and gives Cincinnati great depth in the minor leagues. It is likely that we will see Richardson back in the big leagues at some point in the 2026 season.
After the Reds signed Thompson to a one-year deal back in November, it was assumed he had a pretty good chance to make the roster out of Spring Training. However, he was designated for assignment when the Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday.
The 30-year-old spent the entire 2025 season in the minor leagues, pitching in 33 games for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate. He finished the season with a 6-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, a .265 batting average against him, and a 1.41 WHIP in 64 innings. He was used primarily as a bulk reliever.
You can see the team's full announcement below:
