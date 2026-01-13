Cincinnati Reds Reveal List of Non-Roster Invitees to Major League Spring Training
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday the players that they are inviting to Major League Spring Training camp.
- RHP - Tejay Antone
- C - Will Banfield
- IF - Michael Chavis
- RHP - Hagen Danner
- IF/OF - Garrett Hampson
- RHP - Lyon Richardson
- RHP - Carson Spiers
- IF - Michael Toglia
- LHP - Joel Valdez
There are no real surprises on this list. Tejay Antone is a feel-good story, coming off of three Tommy John surgeries.
“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last season.
He appeared in 15 games between High-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga, and Triple-A Louisville last season.
Lyon Richardson was recently designated for assignment, but cleared waivers and returned. Michael Toglia was recently signed to a minor league deal and has intriguing upside as a former first-round draft pick. The slugger hit 25 home runs in 2024 with the Colorado Rockies.
You can see the team's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4