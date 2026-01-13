Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Reveal List of Non-Roster Invitees to Major League Spring Training

The Reds made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Greg Kuffner|
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Anton throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Anton throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday the players that they are inviting to Major League Spring Training camp.

  • RHP - Tejay Antone
  • C - Will Banfield
  • IF - Michael Chavis
  • RHP - Hagen Danner
  • IF/OF - Garrett Hampson
  • RHP - Lyon Richardson
  • RHP - Carson Spiers
  • IF - Michael Toglia
  • LHP - Joel Valdez

There are no real surprises on this list. Tejay Antone is a feel-good story, coming off of three Tommy John surgeries.

“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last season.

He appeared in 15 games between High-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga, and Triple-A Louisville last season.

Lyon Richardson was recently designated for assignment, but cleared waivers and returned. Michael Toglia was recently signed to a minor league deal and has intriguing upside as a former first-round draft pick. The slugger hit 25 home runs in 2024 with the Colorado Rockies.

You can see the team's full post below:

Published
