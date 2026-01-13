Cincinnati Reds Reveal List of Non-Roster Invitees to Major League Spring Training

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday the players that they are inviting to Major League Spring Training camp.

RHP - Tejay Antone

C - Will Banfield

IF - Michael Chavis

RHP - Hagen Danner

IF/OF - Garrett Hampson

RHP - Lyon Richardson

RHP - Carson Spiers

IF - Michael Toglia

LHP - Joel Valdez

There are no real surprises on this list. Tejay Antone is a feel-good story, coming off of three Tommy John surgeries.

“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last season.

He appeared in 15 games between High-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga, and Triple-A Louisville last season.

Lyon Richardson was recently designated for assignment, but cleared waivers and returned. Michael Toglia was recently signed to a minor league deal and has intriguing upside as a former first-round draft pick. The slugger hit 25 home runs in 2024 with the Colorado Rockies.

You can see the team's full post below:

The #Reds today invited the following players to Major League spring training camp: pic.twitter.com/fWSyykRQQZ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 13, 2026

