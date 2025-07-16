Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 15, 2025
While Low-A through Triple-A are on break during the All-Star break, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League are in action. Here is how their top prospects performed.
ACL Reds ( 21-33) Won 9-2
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-3 with a walk and three runs scored. He has a .929 OPS in his first profesional season, batting .344.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with his 12th double of the season and two runs scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 4-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run scored.
- Buck Farmer pitched two innings allowing one hit and struck out two.
DSL Reds (16-16) Lost 8-7
- Pablo Nunez went with three walks and a run scored.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-4 a walk, a run scored and a RBI.
- Jirnin Morillo went 1-5 with a two run home run.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-5.
- Yojanser Calzado went 3-4 with a run scored
DSL Rojos (14-17) Lost 14-3
- Enry Torres went 1-3 with a walk.
- Angel Salio went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Diego Munoz went 0-2 with a walk and a RBI.
- Isaac Garcia went 0-4
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast