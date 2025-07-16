Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 15, 2025

Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League were in action!

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Buck Farmer (46) prepares to pitch in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Buck Farmer (46) prepares to pitch in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

While Low-A through Triple-A are on break during the All-Star break, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League are in action. Here is how their top prospects performed.

ACL Reds ( 21-33) Won 9-2

  • Sheng-En Lin went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Tyson Lewis went 2-3 with a walk and three runs scored. He has a .929 OPS in his first profesional season, batting .344.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with his 12th double of the season and two runs scored.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 4-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run scored.
  • Buck Farmer pitched two innings allowing one hit and struck out two.

DSL Reds (16-16) Lost 8-7

  • Pablo Nunez went with three walks and a run scored.
  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-4 a walk, a run scored and a RBI.
  • Jirnin Morillo went 1-5 with a two run home run.
  • Naibel Mariano went 1-5.
  • Yojanser Calzado went 3-4 with a run scored

DSL Rojos (14-17) Lost 14-3

  • Enry Torres went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Angel Salio went 2-4 with a run scored.
  • Diego Munoz went 0-2 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Isaac Garcia went 0-4

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors