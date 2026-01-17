Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

We have another reminder of the season drawing near as FanDuel has released their over/under totals for each MLB team.

FanDuel has the Reds over/under at 81.5, right now.

Last year the Reds over/under was at 78.5 so to see it come up a bit shows there is more of an expectation for success for the Reds when you venture outside the confines of Cincinnati.

What is intriguing is that this is the same total that the Reds were given heading into 2024. Injuries really derailed that before it ever began, but for now, the Reds seem healthy. Based on some predictions, I would expect a lot of bets on the over and for this total to rise.

Right now, I see them at 83 wins. I am not sure they are better, and you could argue that they are worse, but for projection's sake, I can see some players being better than last year while other players either stay the same or get worse.

While the Reds did not add a big bat, they did add through subtracting over 300 plate appearances from Santiago Espinal. He was one of the lowest-rated players last year when it came to win probability added.

Then again, so was Matt McLain.

I like the Reds to hit the over on this win total of 81.5.

