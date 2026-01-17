Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
In this story:
We have another reminder of the season drawing near as FanDuel has released their over/under totals for each MLB team.
FanDuel has the Reds over/under at 81.5, right now.
Last year the Reds over/under was at 78.5 so to see it come up a bit shows there is more of an expectation for success for the Reds when you venture outside the confines of Cincinnati.
What is intriguing is that this is the same total that the Reds were given heading into 2024. Injuries really derailed that before it ever began, but for now, the Reds seem healthy. Based on some predictions, I would expect a lot of bets on the over and for this total to rise.
Right now, I see them at 83 wins. I am not sure they are better, and you could argue that they are worse, but for projection's sake, I can see some players being better than last year while other players either stay the same or get worse.
While the Reds did not add a big bat, they did add through subtracting over 300 plate appearances from Santiago Espinal. He was one of the lowest-rated players last year when it came to win probability added.
Then again, so was Matt McLain.
I like the Reds to hit the over on this win total of 81.5.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University.Follow jefffcarr