Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 11, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (27-39) Lost 10-2 and Lost 5-4
- Chase Burns gave up two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out seven.
- Jeimer Candelario went 1-7 with a BB.
- Rece Hinds went 4-7 with three doubles.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Zach Maxwell gave up four runs on three hits in one inning. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
- Sam Moll gave up four runs on five hits in 1/3 of an inning. He also walked a batter.
- Luis Mey gave up one unearned run on no hits in one inning of work.
- Chase Petty was scratched from his start.
Chattanooga Lookouts (30-26) Lost 6-5
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
Dayton Dragons (18-42)
- Cam Collier went 2-4 with a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-5 with two stolen bases.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-4 with a walk.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
Daytona Tortugas (26-34) Won 6-4
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with a walk.
- Kyle Henley went 1-3 with a triple.
- Cole Schoenwetter did not give up a run in four innings. He gave up two hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
DSL Reds Lost 5-2
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
DSL Rojos
Libert Aponte did not play.
