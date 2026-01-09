Reds Reach Agreement with Cornerstone Player Ahead of Arbitration Deadline

CINCINNATI – The Reds have reached an agreement with Matt McLain ahead of Thursday's deadline. The team made the announcement after it was originally reported they failed to reach an agreement.

Ultimately, they reached a $2.3 million deal with McLain according to Mark Sheldon.

McLain had a down year in 2025 after missing all of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. He slashed .220/.300/.343 with 15 home runs and 18 doubles after finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023. Despite his recent struggles, the Reds have plenty of faith in the 26-year-old.

The Reds are "unshaken in their faith in Matt McLain" despite his struggles in 2025 according to a report from Sheldon.

"I think it's probably the first time he's ever struggled anywhere, and to do it at the Major League level is probably a hard place to learn,“ Reds manager Terry Francona said during the Winter Meetings. "But he's a very competitive kid.

"In my opinion, he's probably our best baserunner," Francona added. "I don't mean fastest, but I mean he always knows where the ball is. He runs the bases like a veteran. He plays second base, he knows where the ball is supposed to go. The ball jumps off his bat way more than you would think when you look at his stature."

Instant Analysis

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) warmup ahead of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McLain is a cornerstone piece to this young Reds core. Missing a full season is not ideal for a young player to come back from and learn at the Major League level.

While I don't expect to see him return to the hitter he was in 2023, I genuinely believe he can become an above-league-average hitter again and be a table setter towards the top of the lineup. Defensively, he offers above-average defense and flexibility to play shortstop and centerfield if needed.

