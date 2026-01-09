Reds Reach Agreement with Cornerstone Player Ahead of Arbitration Deadline
In this story:
CINCINNATI – The Reds have reached an agreement with Matt McLain ahead of Thursday's deadline. The team made the announcement after it was originally reported they failed to reach an agreement.
Ultimately, they reached a $2.3 million deal with McLain according to Mark Sheldon.
McLain had a down year in 2025 after missing all of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. He slashed .220/.300/.343 with 15 home runs and 18 doubles after finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023. Despite his recent struggles, the Reds have plenty of faith in the 26-year-old.
The Reds are "unshaken in their faith in Matt McLain" despite his struggles in 2025 according to a report from Sheldon.
"I think it's probably the first time he's ever struggled anywhere, and to do it at the Major League level is probably a hard place to learn,“ Reds manager Terry Francona said during the Winter Meetings. "But he's a very competitive kid.
"In my opinion, he's probably our best baserunner," Francona added. "I don't mean fastest, but I mean he always knows where the ball is. He runs the bases like a veteran. He plays second base, he knows where the ball is supposed to go. The ball jumps off his bat way more than you would think when you look at his stature."
Instant Analysis
McLain is a cornerstone piece to this young Reds core. Missing a full season is not ideal for a young player to come back from and learn at the Major League level.
While I don't expect to see him return to the hitter he was in 2023, I genuinely believe he can become an above-league-average hitter again and be a table setter towards the top of the lineup. Defensively, he offers above-average defense and flexibility to play shortstop and centerfield if needed.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! That includes trades, transactions and so much more ahead of the 2026 season!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan