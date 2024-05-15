WATCH: Reds Top Prospect Chase Petty Dazzles with Nine Strikeouts for Chattanooga Lookouts
The Reds No. 6 prospect had a great outing on Tuesday night.
Chase Petty had his best performance of the season on Tuesday for Double-A Chattanooga.
The top prospect allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings, allowing just five hits and finishing with nine strikeouts. He also issued two walks. Petty is the Reds No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
He's struggled to find his 2023 form so far this season. Tuesday's performance lowered his ERA to 5.81. The Reds acquired Petty in the Sonny Gray trade.
Watch highlights from Tuesday's outing below:
