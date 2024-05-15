Inside The Reds

WATCH: Reds Top Prospect Chase Petty Dazzles with Nine Strikeouts for Chattanooga Lookouts

The Reds No. 6 prospect had a great outing on Tuesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws live batting practice during spring training workouts,
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Chase Petty had his best performance of the season on Tuesday for Double-A Chattanooga.

The top prospect allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings, allowing just five hits and finishing with nine strikeouts. He also issued two walks. Petty is the Reds No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

He's struggled to find his 2023 form so far this season. Tuesday's performance lowered his ERA to 5.81. The Reds acquired Petty in the Sonny Gray trade.

Watch highlights from Tuesday's outing below:

