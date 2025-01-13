Cincinnati Reds and FanDuel Sports Network Reach Local Telecast and Digital Rights Agreement For 2025
On Monday, the Reds unveiled a new partnership with Main Street Sports, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports), securing a linear and digital rights agreement to produce and broadcast Reds game telecasts for the 2025 season.
“Our top priority is to make sure Reds games are accessible to our fans,” said Doug Healy, Reds Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “The decision to stay with FanDuel Sports Network provides continuity for our fans to watch Reds games as in previous seasons, and now with a direct-to-consumer streaming product available through the FanDuel Sports Network app.”
FanDuel Sports Network will remain the home of the Reds in 2025, broadcasting all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as 30-minute pre and postgame shows. In addition, the agreement includes rights to distribute programming direct-to-consumer (DTC) in-market. Fans will now be able to stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a DTC subscription. More information regarding DTC subscriptions, including pricing, will be announced ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.
“We are eager to continue our partnership with the Reds and look forward to collaborating with them to elevate the fan experience,” said David DeVoe, COO and CFO, Main Street Sports. “With our best-in-class partnerships, cutting-edge technology and highly skilled production team, we remain committed to delivering high quality viewing options to local fans. We are confident that our recent agreements and reimagined business model position us to best serve our partners. We are appreciative of the support from both Major League Baseball and the Reds.”
Previously, the Reds announced an arrangement with Major League Baseball to produce and distribute their local games for the 2025 season. The agreement with FanDuel Sports Network will replace that arrangement.
“Major League Baseball has been an incredible resource for all the Clubs navigating the complexities of the rapidly changing media landscape,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and CEO. “The Reds are extremely grateful to Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball for their continued support and collaboration.”
