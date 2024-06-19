Cincinnati Reds Bats Shutout in 1-0 Loss to Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds (35-39) lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates (36-38) 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
Hunter Greene was masterful, but didn't receive any run support. He pitched 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed with no walks.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning when Bryan Reynolds hit a home run to straightaway center field off of Nick Martinez. That it for the scoring in the entire game.
Wednesday was Greene's fifth career start against the Pirates. He's given up three runs total against Pittsburgh and never more than one run in any game.
Fernando Cruz relieved Greene and finished the seventh inning. Martinez began the eighth inning and got two outs before the Reynolds homer. Sam Moll got the final out of the eighth.
Reds hitters had next to no teeth with TJ Friedl, Jeimer Candelario, and Tyler Stephenson all on the bench for this game. Candelario got a pinch-hit appearance but popped out on the first pitch he saw. Pirates starter Mitch Keller shut them down, thoroughly.
The Reds finish the six-game road trip against division opponents with a 2-4 record.
The Reds will lick their wounds as they return home and get ready for an inter-league matchup. They host the Boston Red Sox this weekend with Andrew Abbott on the mound Friday against Red Sox pitcher Cutter Crawford.
