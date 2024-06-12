Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
The Cincinnati Reds had a 1-0 lead early, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians 5-3 in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.
The Reds fall to 32-35 on the season while the Guardians move to 43-22.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Unfortunate First Inning
In the first inning, it looked like the Reds offense was going to have a big night. TJ Friedl started the game off with a single to center field. Jeimer Candelario hit a double down the left-field line to score Friedl and give the Reds a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Spencer Steer hit a deep fly ball to center field that was caught at the wall by Tyler Freeman to save extra bases. Jake Fraley stepped up to the plate next and Freeman did it again, this time robbing a home run to hold the Reds to one run on the inning.
Nick Martinez Struggles
The Reds have had a lot of success this season when they start with an "opener" and bring in Martinez to follow. They tried that tonight with Brent Suter getting the start and pitching a scoreless first inning. Martinez entered in the second, pitching a scoreless inning before giving up three runs in the third inning. He went 1 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out two.
Late Rally Not Enough
Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Reds rallied, but it was too little, too late. Stuart Fairchild singled and moved to second base on defensive indifference. Jonathan India singled him home before Blake Dunn was hit in the head by a pitch. Luckily, Dunn was okay and was able to stay in the game. Friedl stepped up to the plate with the Reds down two and the tying run on first base, but he lined out to shortstop to end the game.
Up Next
The Reds face the Guardians in the series finale on Wednesday night at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
