Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline?
CINCINNATI — The Reds struggled for most of May and are currently 26-33 on the season. Will they be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com puts the Reds in "the dreaded middle."
"There are nine teams that trail their division leaders by at least nine games while remaining within 4.5 games of a Wild Card spot: the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, Tigers, Nationals, Mets, Reds Pirates and D-backs. Of those nine, only the Red Sox are at .500, while the rest own losing records," Feinsand wrote. "The Padres held a slim Wild Card lead while the Giants and Cubs are tied for the third spot in the NL. The Rangers are only four games behind in the AL West and the Wild Card race, while the Red Sox, Tigers, Cardinals, Pirates, Nationals, D-backs and Reds are all within four games of a postseason spot. Where these clubs stand four to six weeks from now will determine how their front offices approach the deadline."
The MLB trade deadline isn't until July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That means the Reds will have a better idea of where they're at in the standings, which includes currently suspended Noelvi Marte. He's set to return to the field on June 27.
Check out Feinsand's entire article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast