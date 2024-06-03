Inside The Reds

Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline?

The Reds are 26-33 after struggling for most of May.

James Rapien

May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44), second baseman Jonathan India (6), first baseman Spencer Steer (7), and third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) stand on the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Reds struggled for most of May and are currently 26-33 on the season. Will they be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline?

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com puts the Reds in "the dreaded middle."

"There are nine teams that trail their division leaders by at least nine games while remaining within 4.5 games of a Wild Card spot: the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, Tigers, Nationals, Mets, Reds Pirates and D-backs. Of those nine, only the Red Sox are at .500, while the rest own losing records," Feinsand wrote. "The Padres held a slim Wild Card lead while the Giants and Cubs are tied for the third spot in the NL. The Rangers are only four games behind in the AL West and the Wild Card race, while the Red Sox, Tigers, Cardinals, Pirates, Nationals, D-backs and Reds are all within four games of a postseason spot. Where these clubs stand four to six weeks from now will determine how their front offices approach the deadline."

The MLB trade deadline isn't until July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That means the Reds will have a better idea of where they're at in the standings, which includes currently suspended Noelvi Marte. He's set to return to the field on June 27.

