Frankie Montas Has Historic Performance in Cincinnati Reds' 4-1 Win Over Colorado Rockies
CINCINNATI — Frankie Montas made history last night. The 31-year-old became the first visiting pitcher to throw seven shutout innings with nine or more strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed at Coors Field.
Montas had a no-hitter through six innings, before giving up a double in the seventh.
"I just tried to go as long as I can," Montas said. "I've always been the guy that's just trying to go as long as I can and try to give the team the best chance to win."
When did he realize it was going to be a good night?
"After I struck out those two guys in the first inning," Montas said. "I was like 'OK, my stuff is really playing tonight.'"
It was Montas' best start of the season. The Reds are hoping that Tuesday's performance is a sign of things to come for the veteran starter.
