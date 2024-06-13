Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians 4-2
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Wednesday to split the series with their in-state rivals.
The Reds move to 33-35 on the season, while the Guardians fall to 43-23.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
The Jeimer Candelario Game
Candelario got the Reds on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when he hit took a Tanner Bibee pitch out to the right field seats for his 10th home run of the season. In the sixth inning, with the Reds trailing 2-1 and runners on first and second, Candelario hit a 3-2 changeup over the right field fence for his second home run of the game and his 11th of the season. Candelario had all four runs batted in on the night for the Reds.
Another Nick Lodolo Start. Another Reds Win
In a game where it felt like Lodolo was really struggling with his command, he battled through it and threw six innings of two-run baseball. Lodolo gave up seven hits, walked three, and struck out six. The Reds are now 8-2 on the season in games started by Lodolo. His ERA now sits at 2.93 on the season.
Jacob Hurtubise Has a Cannon
With runners on first and second in the fourth inning, Steven Kwan ripped a single to left field that looked like it was going to score a run, but Reds' left fielder Jacob Hurtubise fielded it quickly and threw an absolute rocket to Tyler Stephenson to nail the runner at the plate and keep the game tied 1-1.
Bullpen Lights Out
Lucas Sims, Sam Moll, and Alexis Diaz all threw a scoreless inning in relief and did not allow a single hit. Sims walked a batter a struck out one. Moll struck out a batter. Moll lowered his season ERA to 1.84. Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning. It was his 14th save of the season.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday. They start a three-game series against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.
