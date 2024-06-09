Inside The Reds

WATCH: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Win Over Chicago Cubs

The Reds have won seven straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) reacts with relief pitcher Justin Wilson (32) after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) reacts with relief pitcher Justin Wilson (32) after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have won the first three games in the four series against the Chicago Cubs. This was their seventh straight victory and they have won 12 of their last 15 contests.

Justin Wilson stranded runners first and third in the ninth inning to secure the win today.

Watch the final out on all broadcasts below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News