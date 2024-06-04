Cincinnati Reds Call Up 11th Ranked Prospect Blake Dunn Ahead of Tuesday's Game
The Cincinnati Reds promoted Blake Dunn to the big league roster on Tuesday and optioned Nick Martini to Triple-A.
With TJ Friedl returning to the lineup, the Reds had a plethora of left-handed hitting outfielders between Will Benson, Jacob Hurtubise, Jake Fraley, Friedl, and Martini.
Dunn adds some flexibility to that and gives them another right-handed hitting option in the outfield.
He is the Reds 11th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Dunn has appeared in 44 games for for Triple-A Louisville this season and is slashing .223/.348/.378. He has 13 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
Dunn will most likely play a platoon role for the Reds and play mostly against left-handed pitching to which he has fared much better against in the minor leagues. Against left-handed pitching, he is slashing .250/.298/.558 with eight extra-base hits in 57 plate appearances.
