Cincinnati Reds Call Up 11th Ranked Prospect Blake Dunn Ahead of Tuesday's Game

Blake Dunn has been added to the Major League roster.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 22, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn during media day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn during media day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds promoted Blake Dunn to the big league roster on Tuesday and optioned Nick Martini to Triple-A.

With TJ Friedl returning to the lineup, the Reds had a plethora of left-handed hitting outfielders between Will Benson, Jacob Hurtubise, Jake Fraley, Friedl, and Martini.

Dunn adds some flexibility to that and gives them another right-handed hitting option in the outfield.

He is the Reds 11th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Dunn has appeared in 44 games for for Triple-A Louisville this season and is slashing .223/.348/.378. He has 13 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.

Dunn will most likely play a platoon role for the Reds and play mostly against left-handed pitching to which he has fared much better against in the minor leagues. Against left-handed pitching, he is slashing .250/.298/.558 with eight extra-base hits in 57 plate appearances.

