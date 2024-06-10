Demoting Graham Ashcraft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
The Cincinnati Reds' decision to demote Graham Ashcraft was as much about the player as it is about the Reds' urgency to win now.
Ashcraft had been struggling over his last six starts. Last year, David Bell and Nick Krall would have been keen to let him work through things in the major leagues. The fact that they are sending him to Louisville now is evidence that they believe this team can compete for a playoff spot. Which is supported by the fact that they currently are tied for the final wildcard spot in the National League.
His struggles are nothing new. Even early on in the season, whenever Ashcraft had some decent statistics, he still had varying performances from start to start. Ashcraft’s calling card is his ability to be efficient with his pitches, but it’s been a while since that’s been the case. During this stretch of starts where he has really struggled, he has thrown many pitches, even in the starts where he has been pulled early.
Ashcraft has always been an emotional pitcher. He celebrates his successes, but wears his failures on his sleeve. During his most recent start in the big leagues, whenever Bell went to replace him with a relief pitcher, Ashcraft reacted angrily. Some perceived this to be the straw that broke the camels back and got him demoted to Louisville. To me, this seemed to be more of a culmination of frustration than any sort of animosity between player and manager.
Regardless, the struggles that he has been working through this season clearly are not beneficial to the overall success of the major league club. In past seasons, the Reds have allowed their pitchers to work through struggles at the big league level. This was because the Reds did not see themselves as playoff contenders. They clearly do this season.
The demotion was not so much about getting a better pitcher in the rotation. This is more the Reds saying Ashcraft needs to work on some things and they will cover his spot in the meantime. However long it takes him to work through the struggles, it will be better for the Reds in the long run. It's encouraging to see the urgency from the franchise. It's something we aren't accustomed to seeing.
