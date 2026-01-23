Reds Interested in Reuniting With Two Familiar Faces, TV Deal Impacting Decision

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are interested in bringing back two familiar faces. Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding their local television deal has impacted their aggressiveness according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

"As nine teams await resolution on their local television plans for 2026, the lingering uncertainty is affecting the free-agent pursuits of at least one of those clubs, the Cincinnati Reds," they wrote. "Third baseman Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Austin Hays are among the free agents drawing the Reds’ interest, those people said. But the Reds feel they are not in position to move forward until they gain more clarity on their long-term local TV outlook."

Suárez spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Reds. He hit 49 home runs last season and would bring some much needed power to the lineup.

Hays played for Cincinnati last season. He posted a .266/..315/.453 slash line with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.

"For the Reds, the problem is that the longer they wait on their preferred free agents, the greater the chances those players will sign with other clubs," they wrote. "The Los Angeles Angels appear to be in a similar position, hamstrung as the Main Street negotiations continue."

There are nine clubs in the same position from television standpoint, but it hasn't impacted everyone the same. The Atlanta Braves are among the top spenders in free agency.

Both Suárez and Hays would help round out a lineup that desperately needs more power. If the Reds miss out on one or both guys due to the television uncertainty, then it'll be another reason to be critical of ownership.

