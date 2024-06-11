Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players

This isn't good...

James Rapien

May 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) sees a fly ball land in short right field for a hit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) sees a fly ball land in short right field for a hit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds manager David Bell shared some unfortunate injury news on Tuesday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand is dealing with ligament damage in his right wrist and could be forced to undergo season-ending surgery. Encarnacion-Strand was placed on the 10-day injured list in May.

The 24-year-old has posted a .190/.220/.293 slash line with two home runs in 29 games this season.

Meanwhile, starter Brandon Williamson has a lesion in his shoulder and could miss the rest of the season if he has to undergo surgery. It's unfortunate for both players and for the Reds.

Both Encarnacion-Strand and Williamson were expected to be major conrtibutors this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

Home/News