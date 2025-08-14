Cincinnati Reds' Closer Named One of Baseball’s Best Closers
Bleacher Report recently released their Top 10 closers in baseball list and two familiar faces are on Joel Reuter's list.
Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán is ranked as the sixth best closer in baseball, according to Reuters of Bleacher Report. Former Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman comes in at number one.
Pagán is having an excellent season as the Reds' closer in 2025. To this point in the season, he has a 2.86 ERA in 51 games, with 25 saves out of 28 opportunities and 59 strikeouts to 17 walks. Batters are hitting just 1.58 off of him this season, a career best, and his 0.80 WHIP is just five points off his career best. Pagán's 25 saves this season are also a career high, and it is only August.
The 34-year-old is in his final year of a two-year, $16 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Reds, I'm sure, would love to re-sign him, but he could be a big target for teams looking for a closer in free agency and may be out of their price range. Overall, Pagán has been the rock at the back of the Reds’ bullpen this season.
Link to Bleacher Reports Post can be found here.
