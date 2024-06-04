Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Crush Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Monday Night at Coors Field

The Reds improve to 27-33 on the season.

James Rapien

Jun 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) hits a two RBI triple in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) hits a two RBI triple in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Rockies 13-3 on Monday night at Coors Field. Cincinnati improves to 27-33 on the season. Their 13 runs is a new season-high. They've won seven of their last 10 games.

The Reds scored at least one run in five of their first six innings, taking control of the game early. Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Cincinnati answered with a run in the second and three in the third.

They never gave up the lead, adding three more in the fourth, another in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Reds finished with 18 hits and six extra base hits. Jeimer Candelario, Nick Martini and Elly De La Cruz had doubles. Will Benson hit a triple. Candelario and Stephenson hit home runs.

Andrew Abbott got the start for Cincinnati, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings. He finished with six strikeouts and issued one walk. Brent Suter and Justin Wilson combined to pitch three scoreless innings.

Up Next

The Reds play the Rockies again on Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.

