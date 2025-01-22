Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Getting Closer Look at Free Agent Reliever Lou Trivino

The Cincinnati Reds are among several teams interested in right-hander.

Jeff Carr

Oct 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds were among several teams in attendance at a bullpen session for a relief pitcher returning from a major injury.

Lou Trivino is returning from Tommy John surgery that kept him out of action for the past two seasons. The injury was mis-diagnosed at the beginning of 2023 and delayed the surgery that he needed until midway through the 2023 season.

Pat Ragazzo is reporting that the Reds joined the Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, and Royals at the bullpen session. The 33-year old right hander reached 94 MPH on his sinker and looked healthy.

Trivino has pitched in the big leagues for a total of five seasons. Four and a half of them were in Oakland with the A’s and the other half was spent with the Yankees. He has a 3.86 ERA in 284 2/3 career innings.

Home/News