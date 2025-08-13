Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies Game Delayed on Tuesday

The tarp is on the field.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 2, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; The umpires speak as rain falls during the first inning of the Speedway Classic game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Cincinnati Reds game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday has been delayed after six innings due to weather.

The Reds lead the game 6-0.

In the third inning, Spencer Steer hit a two-run double to put the Reds on top early. Miguel Andujar hit his eighth home run of the season in the fourth to make it a 3-0 lead.

Jose Trevino hit a two-run single in the sixth and Steer followed with a sacrifice fly.

Brady Singer gave up just three hits in six scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter, struck out six, and threw just 71 pitches.

Graham Ashcraft was set to come into the game in the seventh before the tarp came on the field.

Update: The game is scheduled to resume at 8:40 ET.

You can see the full announcement below:

