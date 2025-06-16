Look: Reds Star Elly De La Cruz WAY TOO LOW In All-Star Voting

Inside The Reds

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz WAY TOO LOW In All-Star Voting

Jun 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball released the All-Star Ballot standings as of June 16 and Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was ranked fourth behind Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner.

Outfielder Austin Hays was ranked 20th and TJ Friedl did not recieve any votes.

De La Cruz is slashing .273/.352/.498 with 30 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases this season. He leads all National League shortstops in home runs, RBIs, runs, extra-base hits, stolen bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.

The 23-year-old has been even better in June, slashing .378/.481/.800 with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases. His wRC+ of 239 in June ranks first in all of Major League Baseball, ahead of Ronald Acuna Jr. (227) and Juan Soto (218).

