Look: Reds Star Elly De La Cruz WAY TOO LOW In All-Star Voting
Major League Baseball released the All-Star Ballot standings as of June 16 and Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was ranked fourth behind Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner.
Outfielder Austin Hays was ranked 20th and TJ Friedl did not recieve any votes.
De La Cruz is slashing .273/.352/.498 with 30 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases this season. He leads all National League shortstops in home runs, RBIs, runs, extra-base hits, stolen bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.
The 23-year-old has been even better in June, slashing .378/.481/.800 with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases. His wRC+ of 239 in June ranks first in all of Major League Baseball, ahead of Ronald Acuna Jr. (227) and Juan Soto (218).
You can see the full list of updated standings here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast