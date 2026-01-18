Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Earlier this week, MLB Network continued to reveal its top 100 players, this time revealing Nos. 60-41.

Two Cincinnati Reds players made the list: Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz.

No. 52: Elly De La Cruz

While some may not agree, I would argue that De La Cruz should be higher. Here is a stat that Nick Kirby posted on X.

"Since Elly debuted on June 6, 2023, he ranks 20th in fWAR among all players (that includes pitchers). He is ahead of Tucker, Devers, Tatis, Bregman, Harper, Machado and Schwarber. There are only 3 total pitchers that are higher!"

The 24-year-old played through an injury in the second half of last year's season, and his numbers declined significantly. I think people are forgetting how good he was in the first half where he slashed .284/.359/.495 with 39 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases.

No. 45: Hunter Greene

When healthy, Greene is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. Greene battled injuries last year, but when he was healthy, he made 19 starts with an ERA of 2.76, a WHIP of 0.938, and struck out 132 batters over 107 2/3 innings.

In 2024, his ERA was 2.75 in 26 starts and over 150 innings pitched. For Greene, it's more about if he can stay healthy and less about how good we all know he is on the mound.

You can see MLB Network's full list here.

