MLB Players Expect Cincinnati Reds to Surprise, Exceed Expectations in 2025

The Reds are looking for their first Postseason appearance, in a full 162-game season, since 2013.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles in the first inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles in the first inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In a recent survey of MLB players, the Cincinnati Reds were voted as one of the teams that will surprise us the most in 2025.

“I said it last year, but the Reds, they're built to be good,” a National League reliever said in the survey. “It's all dependent on their pitching staff. If their young starters show up, they could be really good. And if they don't, who knows? I think the Reds could really surprise.”

The Reds were third in the rankings. Only the Athletics (1) and the Red Sox (2) were ranked ahead of them.

The survey goes on to mention the good state of the Reds pitching staff going into the season, with Hunter Greene leading the way, and Nick Martinez and Brady Singer behind him.

In addition, having second baseman Matt McLain and center fielder TJ Friedl healthy will help complement shortstop Elly De La Cruz at the top of the order.

The Reds haven't won the National League Central since 2012. They were coming off a losing season in 2011. Cincinnati was also coming off a losing season when they won the division in 2010.

The Guardians won 92 games and the American League's first Wild Card spot in 2013—Terry Francona's first season in Cleveland. That was just one season removed from the Guardians going 68-94 in 2012.

Based on that, Francona is very capable of coming into Cincinnati and turning the Reds around in one season. The Reds went 77-85 in 2024, but they were plagued by injuries all season.

A healthier Reds roster could make the Reds one of those surprise teams in 2025.

You can read the full players survey here.

