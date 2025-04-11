Nick Lodolo Shares Key to His Hot Start for Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo has always had electric stuff and for most of his career has been known to be a strikeout pitcher.
However, through his first three starts of 2025, Lodolo has just eight strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
"There are some things I feel like I can do a lot better," Lodolo told Jim Day on Wednesday. "There are two different things between control and command. For the most part, I have some command. I still have some big misses that I would like to get honed in."
In Lodolo's first start of the season, he had just one strikeout over six innings of work. In the past, that would mean he most likely got hit hard or walked a lot of batters. He did not walk a batter in that game and allowed just five hits. One of the most important stats of his performance? He produced 11 ground ball outs.
When asked about relying on his sinker and his changeup more this season compared to previously relying on his fastball and curveball more heavily, Lodolo has been pleasantly surprised.
"Yeah, it's good," Lodolo continued. "That's still not the way I envision myself as a pitcher, but it's nice that I feel like I am becoming more a complete pitcher. I can go to different things when I am not getting swings and misses with the slider. I feel like I used to live and die by that. Now, I can pitch and do multiple things to get me through an outing and have success."
The left-hander has walked just one batter all season long. He credits catcher Jose Trevino for a lot of his success so far this season.
"There is a lot of trust. Trevi does a lot of homework, which is really nice. It's not that I have to do less work, but I am not thinking as much when I am out there. He sees a lot. He is really smart back there. I don't want to say I am not pitching like myself because what I am doing is maybe a better version of myself because it's more complete and I have more things to go to."
"Things that he has seen that have worked for me that I normally wouldn't do is encouraging for me. Even when Steve-o gets back, I have to talk to him because there are some things that I can do now that wasn't in the gameplan before."
Lodolo has a 0.96 ERA through three starts, which is fifth in Major League Baseball. Although the strikeouts aren't there, he is finding ways to get outs, which shows how much he has grown and matured as a pitcher.
If Lodolo can stay healthy, having himself and Hunter Greene at the top of the rotation may give opposing teams fits all season long.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast