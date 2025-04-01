Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Joins Intentional Talk to Discuss Terry Francona, New Home Run Celebration, and More
Cincinnati Reds' ace Hunter Greene joined Intentional Talk on MLB Network on Monday to discuss Terry Francona, his dog, the team's new home run celebration, and more!
Greene mentioned how cool it is to see Francona still get so locked into the game.
"He truly is like a kid in a candy store," Greene said. "The excitement that baseball brings to him. I think he said it the other day in one of his pressers. Out of all the years and experience he has had in the game, he's still getting butterflies in the ninth inning. It came down to the wire the other day, and for him to be in that situation so many times, he still cares so much for the game and wants to see his players be the best version of themselves. It's been a pleasure to have him as our manager so far."
Over the past two seasons, the Reds have had a couple of different home run celebrations in the dugout. First, it was the Viking helmet. Second, it was running down into the tunnel to celebrate. This week, they debuted a brand new celebration where a money machine dispenses money all over the dugout.
"It's a really cool celebration. I think it looks even better when the cameras are on it and you get photos because you just have a bunch of flying bills in the air. It's special."
You can watch Greene's full interview with Intentional Talk below:
