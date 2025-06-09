Reds Infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand Joins Exclusive Club After Performance vs Diamondbacks
Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a huge series in the Reds sweep of the Diamondbacks this past weekend.
He is the only player this season in all of Major League Baseball to have seven or more hits, three or more home runs, six or more RBIs, and a walk-off hit in a three-game series, according to Just Baseball Media.
“It’s amazing. Just being healthy and being able to be on the field is hands down the best," Encarnacion-Strand told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I want to be a contributor to the team and I always want to be a big help.”
Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .229/.257/.486 with eight extra-base hits this season. He hit a home run in each of the three games vs the Diamondbacks this past weekend.
Reds outfielder Austin Hays is set to return this week. If Encarnacion-Strand can continue to provide power in the middle of the lineup, having him and Hays both in the lineup should be a big boost to the offense.
You can see the full post below:
