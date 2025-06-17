Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Provides Injury Updates on Noelvi Marte and Austin Hays

Greg Kuffner

May 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Austin Hays (12) dodges a pitch in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins and provided key injury updates on Austin Hays and Noelvi Marte.

Hays felt good today, which is a big step forward after his foot didn't seem to be improving much last week, according to Charlie Clifford of NBC 5.

The outfielder has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left-foot contusion after fouling a ball off of his foot against the Royals.

Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but has had trouble staying healthy this season.

Noelvi Marte is getting an MRI on Wednesday. If it comes back clean, he will start rehab games with the ACL Reds on Friday.

The infielder has been on the injured list since May 7 with a left oblique strain. He is hitting .294 with eight extra-base hits in 19 games with the Reds this season.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

