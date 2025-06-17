Reds Manager Provides Injury Updates on Noelvi Marte and Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins and provided key injury updates on Austin Hays and Noelvi Marte.
Hays felt good today, which is a big step forward after his foot didn't seem to be improving much last week, according to Charlie Clifford of NBC 5.
The outfielder has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left-foot contusion after fouling a ball off of his foot against the Royals.
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but has had trouble staying healthy this season.
Noelvi Marte is getting an MRI on Wednesday. If it comes back clean, he will start rehab games with the ACL Reds on Friday.
The infielder has been on the injured list since May 7 with a left oblique strain. He is hitting .294 with eight extra-base hits in 19 games with the Reds this season.
You can see Clifford's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast