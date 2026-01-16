Terry Francona Chimes in on Reds' Need for More Hitting

The Cincinnati Reds have had a busy offseason, but they've yet to acquire a middle-of-the-order type of bat that you could plug into the lineup every day.

On Thursday, WCPO's Caleb Noe spoke with Reds manager Terry Francona about that missing piece.

"I don't spend a whole lot of time worrying about what we don't have," Francona said. "My job is to take who we have, and see how good we can play."

The Reds play at one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in Major League Baseball, but in they ranked 21st in home runs and 19th in OPS in 2025.

On Thursday, the Reds traded Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team deal that saw Cincinnati acquire left-handed reliever Brock Burke.

While Lux was not known as a power hitter, he still ranked fourth on the team in OPS among players with 400 or more plate appearances.

The Reds were able to free up some money in the deal and the move should enable them to play Sal Stewart every day.

However, they should absolutely still go out and try to find a true impact bat before Spring Training starts.

You can see the full clip below:

"I don't spend a whole lot of time worrying about what we don't have. My job is to take who we have, and see how good we can play."



The #Reds have not signed a big-name, high-dollar bat this offseason.



I asked manager Terry Francona about it:#Reds @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FpL754ZErl — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 16, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



