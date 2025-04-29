Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Austin Hays and Others

The Reds are hoping for good results.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 27, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona met with reporters before Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and provided a couple of updates on Austin Hays, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Tyler Stephenson.

Mike Petraglia shared Francona's update on X.

Hays tweaked his hamstring while scoring from first base on the Noelvi Marte triple in Monday's game against the Cardinals. He had an MRI, but the results are not back yet.

Candelario spoke up today regarding a lower back issue. He will get an MRI.

Encarnacion-Strand will get another injection for his back.

The Reds plan to make a decision on Tyler Stephenson after Thursday's game with Triple-A Louisville.

You can see Petgraglia's full post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News