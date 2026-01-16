Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
In this story:
When the Reds added another reliever Thursday night, it didn’t take long for fans to start asking the same question: was this about clearing room for a bigger move, or are more moves still on the table?
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to the media and he said something that Reds fans can be cautiously optimistic about.
“We’re still looking to add to our position-player group," Krall said. "If we can figure out how to use that money and get someone else. But we felt this was a good move for us just adding a left-handed reliever.”
Reds fans have been begging for the front office to acquire an impact bat all offseason long Krall's comments seem to suggest they're certainly not done looking.
A player Reds fans would love to see signed is Eugenio Suarez, who played for Cincinnati from 2015 to 2021. While Suarez is 34 years old and he really struggled in the second half of the season with Seattle last year, he still hit 49 home runs last year. Maybe a return to Great American Ball Park could help him find his form from the first half of the season last year. However, it feels like Suarez might be too expensive for the Reds.
A couple of other options would be bringing back Austin Hays or Miguel Andujar, who both played for Cincinnati last season. While neither of them is the huge bat fans have been asking for, both players would make the offense better.
