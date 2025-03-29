Reds' Manager Terry Francona Shares Key Injury Updates
When talking to reporters before Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Reds' manager Terry Francona provided updates on Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, Tyler Stephenson, and Wade Miley.
Abbott threw five innings in a minor league game on Friday, and it went well, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
It's possible Abbott could just miss just a single start after starting the season on the injured list. If it were up to him, he would have been ready to start the season.
"I feel like I’m ready, but they need to make sure we’re coming out the smart way and if that’s the smartest way, I’m all for it," Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon after being placed on the injured list. "It does give me a chance to get a few more innings underneath and get a few more games. I think I was going to be ready, but I’m not going to sit here and argue with it. I’m just going to do it and move on with it.”
Tyler Stephenson is set to have another MRI on April 7, which will determine his next steps.
Rhett Lowder has started throwing off a mound again, which is a promising sign for the Reds' prospect.
Wade Miley will throw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday.
"I’m going to go out here guns-a-blazing and if it works out, it works out," Miley told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "If not, I’m content with my career. Do I want to keep playing? Of course.
See Charlie's full update below:
