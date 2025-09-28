Inside The Reds

Reds Playoff Scenarios: What Needs to Happen on Last Day of Season to Make Playoffs

The Cincinnati Reds have won three straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds won their third straight game on Saturday night, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4.

With just one game left in the season, their magic number now sits at one.

The Reds can clinch a playoff spot with a win tomorrow or a Mets loss. If one of those two things happens, Cincinnati will clinch the final National League Wild Card spot.

The Reds moved to 83-78 on the season with their win over Milwaukee and secured their first series win over the Brewers in their last 14 tries.

Brady Singer is set to start for the Reds on Sunday in the season finale, but it will likely be all hands on deck. Terry Francona even hinted at Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene possibly being available.

It all comes down to game 162 on Sunday.

