Reds Playoff Scenarios: What Needs to Happen on Last Day of Season to Make Playoffs
The Cincinnati Reds won their third straight game on Saturday night, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4.
With just one game left in the season, their magic number now sits at one.
The Reds can clinch a playoff spot with a win tomorrow or a Mets loss. If one of those two things happens, Cincinnati will clinch the final National League Wild Card spot.
The Reds moved to 83-78 on the season with their win over Milwaukee and secured their first series win over the Brewers in their last 14 tries.
Brady Singer is set to start for the Reds on Sunday in the season finale, but it will likely be all hands on deck. Terry Francona even hinted at Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene possibly being available.
It all comes down to game 162 on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast