Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Shares Awesome Michael Jordan Story

Terry Francona Managed Basketball Superstar Michael Jordan in the Minor Leagues

Greg Kuffner

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds introduced Manager Terry Francona this week at Great American Ballpark.

In 1994, Francona had the unique opportunity to manage basketball legend Michael Jordan, who played for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Francona discussed the opportunity on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday afternoon.

"He was great," Francona said. "Michael, you got to respect the game of baseball. I kind of explained to him how much money these kids weren't making. You'd have a hard time getting me to say something negative about him. He was awesome."

Watch the clip below:

Published
