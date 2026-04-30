Brandon Williamson Exits Start vs Rockies With Concerning Issue

The Cincinnati Reds gave Brandon Williamson the ball in the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies. Unfortunately, Williamson had yet another disappointing performance on the mound.

In just three innings, Williamson's day was cut short. The Reds starter had given four runs while also walking four batters in those three short innings.

Williamson is coming off Tommy John Surgery and has looked a little sluggish in his five appearances this season.

To make matters worse, Charlie Goldsmith has reported that Williamson left his start on Wednesday against the Rockies due to left shoulder fatigue.

This pitching staff cannot afford another major injury to the starting rotation. The Reds have been without arguably their best two starters, Hunter Green and Nick Lodolo, for the entire start of the season.

Williamson is not having the heroic start to the 2026 season that many had hoped. However, Reds manager Terry Francona understands the battle Williamson has to feel like himself again.

"It's been 15 months. When you're going through rehab, you have your daily routine. Now, you're on a five-day routine. It's not just your arm. It's your body. It's everything," Francona told Goldsmith before Williamson's start on Wednesday.

Making It Work

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Williamson's 2026 campaign hasn't been all negative. The former second-round pick has picked up two wins in his five starts this season. His best start came against the Pittsburgh Pirates back on April 6th. Williamson pitched. 6.2 innings, striking out four, and did not give up a run.

Looking Ahead

Daytona Tortugas pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches the ball on Opening Day game against the Jupiter Hammerheads, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Jorunal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If this issue becomes a lingering issue, the Reds' front office will need to make some serious decisions regarding the starting rotation.

The dream scenario would be that Lodolo's blister issues are put in the past again, and the former first-round pick can rejoin the team sooner rather than later. Being a pessimist, something tells me that is also an injury that is going to linger.

It can't be denied how impressive the Reds have been to start this season. I think if you were to ask anyone back in February how the team would be doing with their top two pitchers out and only two bats showing life until Nathaniel Lowe showed up, they would probably be folks of little faith.

If there's any positive one can take from this situation, it's that this team continues to find ways to win, no matter what the roster may look like.