Brewers Rout Reds 7-2, Fall to 4-19 In Divisional Games

The Brewers have now won five games in a row against the Reds. After a dominating win Tuesday night, the Reds drop to 39-45 and to 4-19 against the NL Central Division.

Rhett Lowder gave up 11 hits and six earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. He did manage to strike out eight Brewers. The stat line for Lowder will not accurately reflect what happened. A majority of the hits for Milwaukee were under 80 mph. A lot of bad luck and weak hit baseballs resulted in six earned runs.

By no means was it a good outing, but it does seem unfair giving him that stat line.

Meanwhile, the Brewers' Brandon Sproat looks like a Cy Young candidate against the Reds despite his 5+ season ERA. In back-to-back starts against the Reds, he has only given up two earned runs while striking out 17.

Ivan Johnson made his major league debut tonight for the Reds, but unfortunately, his lone at-bat ended in a strikeout.

The incredible start that this team had at the beginning of this season is long forgotten. Here are our takeaways from the Reds 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

Jose Trevino's Struggles Continue

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jose Trevino (35) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many believed Jose Trevino to be a solid addition to the Reds. He would back up Tyler Stephenson, and provide a solid glove. Nick Krall gave him a three-year extension before he played a game. In hindsight, Krall should have probably waited to see him swing a bat.

Since July 1st, 2025 he is slashing .182/.207/.210. He is hitting sub .200 this season, and went hitless tonight. The Reds simply can't afford to have players who produce nothing offensively. His glove certainly isn't worth the contract extension either. It has been a frustrating tenure for the Reds, and every time Stephenson needs a night off, it continues to be a tough look.

Sal Stewart & Elly De La Cruz Shine

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts with shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a night full of negatives, these two guys continue to give Reds fans a reason to watch. Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a home run in the first inning, and Elly went 2-4 with a double and later came around to score.

This season appears to be unraveling quickly, but every time you think there isn't a reason to watch, these guys show up. It has been incredibly fun to watch them play baseball this year, and hopefully, Reds fans can watch them for a long time.

Stewart has a chance to win Rookie of the Year, and Elly De La Cruz is still performing like an All-Star night in and night out despite dealing with injuries. They have both hit safely in three straight games. Sal has 10 hits in his last six games.

John Sadak Appreciation

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin, center, and John Sadak, left, in the third inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead of listing another negative, let's highlight an underrated part of the 2026 Reds. It is hard to watch this team right now as a fan. Imagine how hard it is watching every night as a broadcaster. Sadak continues to keep fans engaged and invested despite what is happening on the field.

His chemistry with the Cowboy and Jim Day was fun to listen to tonight, regardless of the outcome.

If nothing else, this season has shown how important it is to have a good broadcaster calling your team's games. He battles harder in the booth to keep fans interested than the bottom of the lineup does against mediocre pitching.

The Reds and Brewers continue their series tomorrow night in Milwuakee at 8:10. It will be Andrew Abbott taking on Shane Drohan.