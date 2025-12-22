Cincinnati Reds Should Upgrade Lineup By Signing International Star

The Cincinnati Reds still have plenty of avenues of improving this winter, none of which include Blake Dunn. There’s still the possibility of acquiring Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the White Sox. The Reds can and should also look across the Pacific Ocean for a lineup upgrade.

A renewed attention has been given to players from Japan with the White Sox signing Munetaka Murakami. Kazuma Okamoto is a power-hitting corner infielder and he's still on the market.

At 29 years old, Okamoto has played 1,074 games and slugged 248 home runs. He put together a stretch of six-straight seasons with at least 30 home runs from 2018-2023.

Even with the playing time minimized to 69 games last year, Okamoto still clubbed 15 homers. While the level of competition in the Nippon Professional Baseball league is considered to be rated somewhere between Triple-A and the MLB level, it is clear that Okamoto can hit the long ball.

As far as position fit, he would address a need for the Reds. He has played more time at third base in his career than at first base. Okamoto was posted for MLB teams to negotiate with back in November. He has until January 4th to sign with a team or return to the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball.

There’s some speculation that given his age, Okamoto would be open to a longer deal with lower per-year salary. Opt-outs could be a part of the deal, too, to allow for him to cash in on a big year down the road. Those kinds of details would seem to be up the Reds alley.

It may not seem realistic given the Reds' history, but they should absolutely be interested in Okamoto.

Given that he is a free agent, the Reds could conceivably trade for Robert and sign Okamoto. That would be a pretty good way to utilize this offseason. Sign us up for both, but signing Okamoto is the type of swing the Reds should make this offseason.

