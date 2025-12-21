Cincinnati Reds Emerge as Potential Trade Partner for Former All-Star

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly one of two teams engaged in trade talks for the 2023 All-Star, Luis Robert Jr., according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Chicago White Sox signed Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami to a two-year $34 million deal on Sunday and are looking to acquire pitching depth. The New York Mets are the other team rumored to be in trade talks with Chicago. The Reds have the pieces to put together a trade package for the 28-year-old. He is under contract for the 2026 season for $20 million and has another $20 million club-option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

Robert has struggled since his All-Star season in 2023, slashing .223/.288/.372 with an OPS+ of 85. That puts him 15 percent below league average as a hitter. He has 28 home runs and 56 stolen bases in that time frame, so if he were to improve as a hitter, he may return to the player he was from his debut season through 2023. From 2020 through 2023, Robert slashed .279/.327/.500 with an OPS+ of 125, 46 stolen bases, and 74 home runs. He won a Gold Glove Award in his rookie year in 2020.

With the White Sox looking for pitching depth, the Reds may have some to spare. They could look to move on from Brady Singer, who will be a free agent after 2026. They have young pitchers in Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar who are returning from injury, and Chase Petty. They also have prospects that may be blocked at the major league level that may be easier to move on from, in Cam Collier and Edwin Arroyo.

They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

