Why Reds Legend Joey Votto Has Chance to be Best MLB Broadcaster Ever

The baseball world as a whole, not just the Cincinnati Reds, got great news over the weekend, and of course, it involves Joey Votto.

Votto signing with NBC to be a part of the broadcasts is such a huge step for the game. There are a lot of opinions about the current roster of national analysts for various networks who broadcast games and few of them are good. I believe that will be very different with Votto.

The NFL has flourished so well because of its awesome product but also its expert broadcasters. Recent additions to their lineup like Greg Olsen and Tom Brady have only added to their brand. MLB has not yet experienced this.

Joseph Daniel Votto is liable to be the best television broadcaster we’ve ever seen in baseball. He is very cerebral and analytical about the game. There has never been a conversation with Votto about baseball that didn’t make me a smarter fan.

His ability to divulge the finite details of every moment on the diamond have already been seen through his time in the booth with John Sadak while he was on the IL a few years back and that is only going to be more pronounced as the season goes along.

The clip of him describing the majesty of baseball due to its diverse landscapes and stadiums is still making its way around baseball social media circle. It will not be long before the MLB world understands what Reds fans have known for years: baseball is better with Votto.

